Maiden gets another crack at Wheatmore

Rarely in life is anyone given a second chance to make amends for something in their past, but that opportunity takes place tonight for the Maiden volleyball team.

The Lady Blue Devils (29-0) try to punch their ticket to a first-ever 2A state championship game when they host Wheatmore (27-0) in a 2015 2A West Region final rematch in Maiden at 7 p.m.

The two teams met last fall with the Lady Warriors winning in straight sets to reach the state title match before falling to eventual champion South Granville.

