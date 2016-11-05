Maiden falls to Carrboro in state volleyball final

Completing a record-setting season on the volleyball court Saturday in Raleigh, the Maiden volleyball team came up one win short of its goal of a state championship.

The Lady Blue Devils fell 3-1 to Carrboro in the 2A state championship game held at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of North Carolina State University.

Set scores were 20-25, 17-25, 25-18 and 12-25.

Maiden finishes its 2016 volleyball season with a 30-1 record, and it also became the school's first girl's team to reach a state final.

To read more of this story, pick up the Tuesday edition of Catawba County's community newspaper, The Observer News Enterprise, at newsstands throughout the county.