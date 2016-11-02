Maiden’s Laxton puts school before sports

This past spring, Maiden senior volleyball player Holland Laxton made the toughest decision so far of her young life.

Putting her volleyball career on the mend in favor of her education, Laxton turned her attention to academics and trying to pursue another dream she has — attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and become a physician’s assistant or a physical therapist.

Laxton is one of Maiden’s best offensive threats on the volleyball court. She tallied her 1,500th career kill in Tuesday’s 3-0 playoff win against Lake Norman Charter.

