Lowman resigns as head football coach at Bandys

Bandys High School will have a new head football coach this coming fall.

Trent Lowman has resigned after five seasons as the Trojans head coach. In an email statement to media outlets, Bandys High Athletic Director Brandon Harbinson said as of 3 p.m. Tuesday Lowman resigned from his position as PE teacher and head football coach at Bandys.

"The Lowman family made a lasting impact on Bandys football, and on our community as well," Harbinson said. "We appreciate his leadership and we wish him the absolute best in the future."

Bandys High Athletics posted a video on Facebook along with a comment that read:

“We wish Coach Trent Lowman the best as he embarks on a new journey. He has been a part of Bandys football his entire life. You WILL be missed! Thank you.”

Lowman replaced his father, Randy, as Bandys head coach following the 2012 season. He was the Trojans starting quarterback in 1998 and ’99. The team had a record of 13-1 in 98 and 10-2 the following season.

According to HobbsDailyReport.com, the former Trojans signal caller finished his career with 3,329 passing yards, throwing for 42 touchdowns after a senior season of 1,674 yards and 19 TD passes.

As head coach, Lowman led the Trojans to the postseason three times – back-to-back seasons in 2013-14 and last season. He had an overall combined record of 23-35. Under the tutelage of Lowman, his best and worst seasons came in consecutive years. They went 8-4 his second year then 2-9.

The Trojans finished 5-7 last year.

This is an on-going story and the O-N-E will continue to provide updates.