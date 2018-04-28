Locals will tee off in golf regional round beginning Monday

Two local Class 3A schools and four individuals from Class 2A will take their shot at a regional golf title beginning Monday.

Maiden’s Kenan Lawing and Matthew Yang and Fred T. Foard’s Jordan Sain and Ben Busic will compete at the Cleghorn Golf & Sports Club in Rutherfordton.

Lawing and Sain will each tee off at 9:20 a.m. on holes No. 1 and 10 respectively. Teammates Yang and Busic will follow 10 minutes later the same holes with Yang teeing off on No. 1 and Busic on 10.

The Indians will begin their quest for a possible Class 3A Regional title when they tee off at 9:45 a.m. Monday on Hole No. 1 at the River Bend YMCA Golf Course Head Pro Phil Wallace in Shelby.

Bryce Hull will tee off first beginning at 9:45 a.m. followed by teammates Trent McLauchlin (9:54), Caden Powell (10:03), Nolan Medley (10:12), Gavin Killian (10:21)

Beginning on Hole No. 10 will be the Hickory Red Tornadoes golf team of Eli Wyatt (9:45), Ben Nichols (9:54), Jackson Graham (10:03), Colin Healy (10:12), Colby Shepler (10:21)