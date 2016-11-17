Local team wins Fire Investigator of the Year award

NEWTON, NC – A collaborative team from the Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Catawba County District Attorney’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been named 2016 Fire Investigator of the Year by the North Carolina Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators.

The award was presented to the team for its work on a 2012 murder and arson case that went to trial in August 2016.

Team members receiving the award were Jason Boggs and William Bump, Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office; Joel Fish, Brian Kelly, Jason Beebe, Jason Reynolds, James Styers, Kent Brown, and Nathan Fisher from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office; Lance Sigmon, Catawba County District Attorney’s Office; and Renee Mullis and Eric Wall from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The North Carolina Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators (NCIAAI) is one of 63 chapters of the International Association of Arson Investigators. The chapter consists of more than 900 members from the fire service, law enforcement, insurance industry, and legal fields. The NCIAAI promotes the profession of fire/arson Investigation throughout the State of North Carolina and provides professional training for the fire/arson investigative community.