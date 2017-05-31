THE LITTLE THINGS: Bandys’ Barnes uses shoes to pay it forward

As a track coach at Burns High School in 2010, Jason Barnes was at a meet with his athletes at Shelby High School when he noticed one of them was missing something very important.

“There was a kid that didn’t have shoes at all,” Barnes said. “I thought ‘you’ve got to be kidding me.’ I asked someone if I could borrow a car. I jumped in the car, took a right, went down the hill and found a shoe store.”

Searching through rack after rack of shoes, Barnes finally found what he was looking for.

“Sure enough, they had a pair of 10-and-a-halfs” he said. “I bought those, and I just kind of started collecting them from there.”

Seven years later, Barnes continues his giving ways — this time at his alma mater of Bandys High School — as the school’s track & field coach.

Barnes’ giving nature is something he developed growing up.

“I came from a single parent household,” he said. “My mom and I didn’t have a whole lot of anything. It’s one thing to have regular tennis shoes when you walk into school. Usually parents do a pretty good job of making sure that happens. Outside of that, they usually don’t buy stuff like (track shoes). It is harder to come by.”

Using what he believes is one of his best traits in being thrifty, Barnes has been able to stockpile track & field shoes at Bandys High —ranging from sizes six to 15.

“I find stuff for cheap,” he said. “It does come out of my pocket, but if you look at it like a small bill, it’s not that much compared to something else. It’s not like I’m having to give up paying my mortgage this month so I can buy shoes. If I can do a favor for somebody, I certainly will.”

Last year — Barnes’ second as a track coach at Bandys — he was able to come up with 10 to 15 pairs of shoes for the program.

That number grew significantly this year with the help of Trojans assistant track & field coach Danny Hobgin.

“(Hobgin) comes to me and says he noticed I collected shoes,” Barnes said. “He told me he had a buddy who does club track in Greensboro and is selling these shoes for $10 per pair. I told him I needed some mid-sizes — anywhere from 10 to 11 — because those are the sizes that everyone wears. I told him I’d give him $100 for 10 pairs. Five days later, he comes in rolling up in a truck with 20-some pair of shoes.”

Barnes has also purchased shoes at several other locations, including the Goodwill and Play It Again Sports, but two stores have landed him the most success at finding quality shoes for his athletes.

“Honestly, the best place is Ross or Marshalls,” he said. “You can find them cheap there — five, six or seven bucks sometimes.”

Armed with a fleet of shoes ranging in size, color and brand name, the Trojans entered this spring sports season ready to compete on the track.

Barnes is hopeful that his compassion through footwear will be an example for his athletes to follow suit by.

“If I can do something like that for somebody, hopefully they’ll do the same thing for somebody else,” he said. “I had people when I was coming up in high school who did stuff like that for me.”

The philosophy and culture that Barnes has helped to build in the track & field program at Bandys has led to successful results recently.

The Lady Trojans track & field program won both Catawba County and Southern District 7 Athletic 2A championships this past spring, while the Trojan boys track & field team finished second in their conference.

Nine Bandys track & field athletes also qualified individually for the 2A state championship meet this year with three new school records being set at the state meet held at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro.

Barnes gives credit to the entire track & field coaching staff at Bandys, including Eric McCombs, Jim “Goody” Goodwin, Sgt. Cameron Sloan, Michael Elmore and Hobgin, for the success of the program this past spring.

“(Our athletes) have someone looking at them and giving them that personal attention that they need to excel,” Barnes said. “I think that our kids are drawn to that and that all kids are drawn to that. If somebody is taking a special interest in you, you’re going to a work a little bit harder for them. You are going to go that extra mile if you know that they are going that extra mile for you.”

As for his favorite part of coaching, Barnes said it’s all about his athletes and their personal triumphs.

“If you ever have the opportunity to go with someone on their first college visit, that’s pretty fun,” he said. “You get to take them there, and they are wide-eyed. It’s little things like that. That’s the fun part. Seeing kids excel — not necessarily because of you, but seeing as how you were able to afford them an opportunity — that’s the fun part.”

At the end of each track season, Barnes collects most of the shoes he lends out, asking only one thing in return from his athletes.

“Give back. That’s all,” he said.

Barnes was floored at the amount of support he received from a social media post last week that highlighted his charitable ways, but he prefers not to earn any limelight from giving back to the school and students he loves so much.

“I think when you do good things for people, you need to do it for the people, not for yourself,” he said. “There are a lot of people out there who do good just because they want that notoriety. What good is that? It’s what you do behind closed doors that matters. It’s what you do when nobody is looking that matters. That’s what is going to carry the most weight. It’s not about you. It’s not about me. It’s about the little things.”