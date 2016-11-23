Learn more about Newton Pedestrian Plan on Dec. 5 and 6

NEWTON, NC-The city of Newton is currently developing a pedestrian plan to enhance walking conditions and to improve connectivity and safety throughout the city.

In addition to taking an online survey at www.newtonnc.gov/walk, you are invited to learn more about the planning process and share your ideas on the future of walking in Newton during meetings on Dec. 5 and 6.

Please join us from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, for a short walk around Downtown Newton to discuss the key elements of a walkable Newton. We'll meet at Newton City Hall, circle downtown, and then return to City Hall.

The next day, from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, join us for an open house at City Hall to discuss and review recommendations for improving the pedestrian environment through infrastructure projects, programming, and policy. Attendees are welcome to stay for the City Council meeting at 7 p.m. to hear a presentation on the status of the Newton Pedestrian Plan.

Newton City Hall is located at 401 North Main Ave.

The purpose of the Newton Pedestrian Plan is to improve all aspects of the pedestrian experience and increase pedestrian activity throughout the city. It will address how to make the city's streets safe for Newton’s youngest and oldest pedestrians, how to improve the connections between neighborhoods, and how an improved pedestrian environment can create a healthier and more livable city. Your input will help build a better understanding of community needs and priorities.

If you have any questions, please email Newton Planning Director Randy Williams at rwilliams@newtonnc.gov.