Leadership Day at SNES

O-N-E Reports

South Newton Elementary School open its doors Thursday morning to allow students to showcase their leadership abilities and share their success stories with the community as part of The Leader in Me program.

“Students show all the ways they are leading and the different roles they have in the school,” said Newton-Conover City School Public Information Officer Jamie Frye. “The students set their own goals - like being able to read at a first grade level by the middle of kindergarten- and then they keep track of their progress.”

Members of the community were able to tour the school to see the students in action.