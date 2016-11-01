Laxton reaches 1,500 kills; Maiden returns to 2A West title match

In just 57 minutes, the Maiden volleyball team disposed of Lake Norman Charter in the fourth round of the 2A playoffs on Tuesday.

Holland Laxton led the Lady Blue Devils in their 29th victory of the season, tallying 21 kills.

Teammate Kylie Morgan and Evan Sherrill added 16 and 10 kills, respectively, while Haley Watson made a team-high 30 assists.

