Laugh, play, make things at the Arty Party Room

HICKORY – Dropped paint brushes dripping with color, fine slices of cut-up paper or sparkles of glitter can wreak havoc when you’re trying to keep a clean home. But, that scenario is pretty commonplace at the Resource Warehouse & Gallery in Hickory. It is a place where dabblers, artists, doodlers and other creative souls find a haven to play - and can leave the mess behind.

Located under one roof, at 451 11th Street N.W. in Hickory, beside Century Furniture Plant 3, the facility is home to four different operations.

The Warehouse is a collection of donated items for sale. The Gallery is a showcase of funky gifts and artistic creations for sale. A soap-making operation is set up at the Scents of Hope and the Arty Party Room is for group activity.

The Arty Party Room sparks cleverness, talent, ingenuity, laughter and plain ol’ fun.

When you first walk in, you’re stunned - then smile. The amount of available craft materials which can be used is overwhelming.

A large work table, that has been painted and marked up by users throughout the years, sits in the middle of the room. It is flanked by tall, deep shelves with bins full of donated yarn, paper, thread, cardboard, buttons, plastic eggs and containers, colored pencils, pens, paint, brushes, shredded colored paper, Easter grass, pine cones, sea shells, marbles, glass beads, broken ceramic pieces, dried plant materials, fabric pieces and so much more.

All can be used to make your own masterpiece.

Resource Warehouse & Gallery Director Paula Parsons says that in summer, the Arty Party room is “wildly popular” for kids. Throughout the year, the Arty Party Room is also used by civic organizations, church groups, women’s clubs, bridal showers, youth groups and others.

The room is available on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 12 noon – 3 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Bridal showers and birthday parties are available on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 12 noon or 3-5 p.m. The cost is $12 per person.

The Warehouse is a place where you can donate old dishes, picture frames, books, curtains, furniture, decorations, vinyl albums, jewelry, CDs, DVDs, video tapes, lamps, wire, ribbon, silk flowers, baskets, cloth, home accessories, old doors and windows. Local crafters and artists often buy items there to repurpose and make their own works of art – to then consign in the Gallery.

Local furniture companies donate items too, such as furniture legs and other parts, upholstery, chair and sofa cushions and finished pillows.

The Warehouse does not take clothing, pianos, appliances or electronic items.

Parsons calls the entire facility a “creative re-use center,” with two purposes.

One is to keep as much as possible out of the county landfill and to fund Safe Harbor Rescue Mission.

In the past six years, Parsons says the center has “kept 600,000 pounds out of the county landfill. We weigh and measure each donation we receive. We average 4-5 donations per day. Hyperformance Graphics wrapped the truck we use to pick up donations.”

The other purpose is to provide a place for women in two programs where they learn job skills, accountability and responsibility.

The Whole Women recovery program offers a sanctuary to heal from past wounds and resulting coping behaviors, such as addiction. It’s a New Day program provides job and GED training to homeless women. After class, they return to a homeless shelter.

Some have escaped from domestic abuse situations and fractured families. Some have been fighting addictions or are ex-offenders. Still others have wound up living on the streets.

Results indicate that there were more than 1,500 hours of on-the-job training in 2016. Of the women who chose assistance in the New Day program, 33 percent found sustainable housing and 46 percent secured jobs.

Area churches are avid supporters of the services Safe Harbor Rescue Mission provides to help women heal, learn skills which can help them find employment and bring families back together in a positive manner. The program gives women hope and helps them build the emotional and mental strength to move forward in their lives.

The faith-based program offers women classes to help them with daily living responsibilities. Some make the Scents of Hope soap, a revenue-producer. Others work in the Gallery and Warehouse. Their payment is in the form of vouchers to cover their basic needs.

To learn more about how to make donations, consign items or reserve the Arty Party Room, call 828-256-2695 or visit www.resourcewarehouse.org

.

Hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.