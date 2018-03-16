Kansas State edges Creighton

CHARLOTTE— For a half former North Mecklenburg High School’s Davion Mintz was the leading scorer in his team’s opening round of the NCAA tournament.

It proved not to be enough as Kansas State opened the game with an early lead and never looked back in a 69-59 victory against Creighton Friday in the opening round of the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center.

Creighton did hold the edge in two categories – points in the paint (28) and second-chance points (13).

Mintz and Charlotte native Ty-Shon Alexander combined for 13 points.

Mintz converted 4 of 10 from the field and made both of his 3-point attempts. He also added five rebounds and three assists.

Alexander finished with three points on 1 of 5 shooting from the field and 1 of 4 from behind the arc. He added four rebounds, and an assist in the loss.

Mitch Ballock led Creighton with 16 points and Toby Hegner added 12 to score in double figures.

The Wildcats held the Blue Jays to 34 perfect shooting from the field and 26 percent from behind the arc. Kansas State held the advantage with 19 bench points and at the charity stripe where they converted 14 of 25 attempts.

Barry Brown led the Wildcats with 18 points. Mike McGuirl contributed 17 and Kamau Stokes added 11 in the win.

Kansas State improves to 23-11 and faces the UMBC-Virginia winner Sunday. The Blue Jays finished the year 21-12.