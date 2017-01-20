Just days after a heart attack, Anderson returns to coaching

Danny Anderson is proof that you can’t take the heart out of a coach.

After suffering a heart attack on Saturday and having a stint placed in his right coronary artery, the Maiden boys basketball coach returned to action Thursday, leading the Blue Devils to a 77-41 win against visiting Bunker Hill.

“In 36 years, I haven’t missed one game yet,” Anderson said. “That’s where I’m supposed to be. I’ve been sick and broken bones. Coaching is just what I like doing. It’s just about being with the kids and enjoying doing that.”

Anderson started to become ill around 2 p.m. Friday, but continued to fight through the pain — even coaching in Maiden’s road basketball game against Lincolnton.

“I broke out in a little bit of a sweat and started coughing,”Anderson said. “ I just dried off, finished the day and we went and played Lincolnton. I felt a little tired at the end of the game. I thought I had a little bit of indigestion, but never had any chest pain.”

By Saturday morning, though, Anderson’s condition had deteriorated.

“My wife said I looked pretty bad,” he said. “She called a family friend and doctor.”

After being examined, Anderson was immediately sent to Frye Regional Medical Center and taken straight to the catheterization lab where it was discovered the reason for his health issues.

“I had 100 percent blockage in that right coronary,” he said. “You thank God for looking after you sometimes. Fortunately, I guess I have pretty good health overall. Hopefully I can recuperate pretty well. I’m lucky to be here and just thankful to God for that opportunity.”

Anderson had a stint placed in his right coronary artery and spent two days in the hospital, watching Friday’s game film on an iPad following his surgery.

He was released from the hospital on Monday, and by Tuesday, Anderson was back at work at Maiden High.

“It’s kind of what you do,” Anderson said of returning to his job. “You are more stressed at home not doing what you love doing. I’ve got to be smart and rest a little bit. I’ve got a good wife that is going to see I do that. She is probably mad at me for being up a little more than I should have tonight. I’ve got to be smart. That’s my assignment. I’m going to try to look after myself a little better.”

Thursday’s win by Maiden is its 11th overall and fourth in conference play — a year after the Blue Devils won 14 games in Anderson’s first year as coach.

Every player on the Blue Devils’ roster also scored in Thursday’s contest against the Bears.

“I think part of that is attributed to the kids buying in and doing a good job of playing together as a team,” Anderson said of the reason for this year’s success. “I think defensively we have been sound all year. That is a big thing we take a lot of pride in. I think four of our losses are by one possession. If we had done something a little better, we might have snuck out with one of those. We set the bar pretty high. I think the kids are doing a good job of kind of climbing up with it.”

As for this past week, Anderson’s whole experience — both on and off the court — have been eye opening.

“It’s kind of an emotional roller coaster,” he said. “At the same time, I’ve got such great support with family and friends that it just lifts you up, especially when people send you messages and say they are praying for you. You’ve got your family right there with you, but they all knew I wanted to be right back here coaching. It’s a blessing in itself to be able to do that.”