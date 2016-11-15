Join the Eat Smart Move More Holiday Challenge

It may be unseasonably warm, but fall is here and with it the “season of eating” has arrived. The run-up to the holidays brings office parties, pot-luck gatherings and family dinners with abundant tables of goodies. During the next several weeks, many of us will enjoy the fellowship that comes with sharing meals with family, friends, and strangers. However, after the celebrations are over, we might wish we had paid more attention to our eating habits. Once we ring in the New Year, some of us will commit to weight-loss resolutions that will be forgotten just in time for Valentine’s Day chocolates. If what you just read describes you, keep reading.

You can enjoy the holidays and the food that comes with them. Rather than focusing on what you should not eat, think about how you can incorporate holiday foods into a healthy eating plan. The assistance you need is just a screen tap or mouse click away! The “Eat Smart, Move More, Maintain, Don’t Gain” Holiday Challenge can help you eat smart and avoid excess weight gain over the holidays. “Maintain, Don’t Gain” is not a diet, but a seven-week online challenge that provides tips and ideas that will help you keep your weight in check during the “season of eating.”

When you join the Holiday Challenge, you can expect weekly newsletters, daily tips, weekly challenges, healthy holiday recipes, support through social media and opportunities to win prizes. The Holiday Challenge runs from November 14 through December 31, and it is easy to sign up online at www.esmmweighless.com. There is no charge to participate. There is also a worksite guide that employee wellness coordinators will find helpful for implementing worksite wellness activities.

Do you need information to help you prepare safe and healthy holiday meals? Don’t forget that Cooperative Extension is your resource for research-based information on holiday foods and food safety. For more information call 828-465-8240 or email ann_simmons@ncsu.edu.