Jenkins Elementary Wins Regional Battle of the Books

After winning the district Battle of the Books (BOB) competition with Hickory Public Schools, members of the BOB team at Jenkins Elementary School recently won the Regional Battle of the Books (region 7).

The competing nine teams represented district winners from Alexander, Ashe, Burke, Catawba, Caldwell, Hickory, Newton-Conover, Watauga and Wilkes counties.

Members of the winning Jenkins team include: Jocelyn Nuñez, Katherine Mitcheltree, Riley Wascho, Kathleen Gillogly, Clint Powers, Katie Kuba, Arianna Dancy, and Maddie Morgan. All of the students are fifth grade students with the exception of Jocelyn Nunez, a fourth grade student.

The winning team was coached by Tracy Stilwill, Keith Orsini, Anjanette Lee, and Robin Rash.

The purpose of the Battle of the Books program is to encourage reading by all students. Students, regardless of ability, are exposed to quality literature representing a variety of literary styles and viewpoints by prominent authors in the area of young adult literature. The game format creates interest and excitement in reading.

During the current school year, the students read at least 18 books and many of the students read each book several times. They memorized authors, they memorized descriptions of colorful characters, and they reviewed conflict and detail in every plot. In simple words, these readers knew their stuff. And because of all the students’ voracious passion for reading, this battle was intense and competitive.

Congratulations to the Jenkins readers and their coaches!