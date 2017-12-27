Jaycees members honored during banquet

Conover, N.C. – The Greater Hickory Jaycees held their 2017 Year-End Banquet & Awards Thursday night, December 14, 2017 at Catawba Country Club, sponsored by Catawba Insurance Agency, LLC. Guests included current and retired Greater Hickory Jaycees, County Commissioner Dan Hunsucker; North Carolina Jaycee President Stacy Hanna; the 2017-18 North Carolina Senate President, Jennifer Salmon, Bob & Karen Squiric of United Beverage and the event was emceed by Rob Eastwood of WHKY in Hickory.

Awards were given to Jaycees and community partners.

Top Gun (Most Outstanding Jaycce): Cordel Kilgore

Rising Star (New outstanding Jaycee): Alissa Knuutila

Best Project: Bourbon, Beer & BBQ Festival

2017 Distinguished Alumnus Award: Angela Sweeney

2017 Community Partner Award: Mark Seaman, General Manager, Hickory Crawdads

Officers for the 2018 leadership team were sworn in – Alison Reed, President; Colleen Anderson, Chairman of the Board; Cordel Kilgore, Vice President; Alissa Knuutila, Secretary.

For further information, please contact Colleen Anderson, Greater Hickory Jaycees Chairman of the Board, at hickoryjaycee@yahoo.com or (828) 234-4834.