Incumbent mayor announces plans for re-election

There are still a few days left in 2016, but one sitting mayor has already announced his intention to seek re-election for his current seat.

Claremont Mayor Shawn R. Brown has announced his plans to seek re-election this November in the 2017 general election. Mayor Brown was first elected as a City Councilman in 2009 serving a four year term, and then was elected Mayor in 2013 with a significant overwhelming majority of votes.

Mayor Brown is quoted as saying “The City of Claremont has experienced significant growth in the business community and residential areas in recent years.” Brown further stated “This continues to be an exciting time to be part of the city leadership and it is a testament to the great City Council we have that we are able to work together for the greater good of our city.”

During his term as Mayor the Claremont International Business Park added multiple new businesses, with the cornerstone being a significant relocation of a California company, Dynamic Air Engineering, to the “spec” building. This project alone represents an investment of over $7 million dollars by DAE to relocate their entire company to Claremont.

Mayor Brown is active in the North Carolina League of Municipalities and the National League of Cities organizations to further benefit the City of Claremont at the state and national levels. He also was appointed by Governor Pat McCory to the Governor’s statewide NCWorks Commission in early 2016. Additionally, he serves on the Claremont Rescue Squad Board of Directors.

He is married to wife, Angela and they have two children, Lindsey Elrod and Jackson Brown. Mayor Brown and family reside at 3060 School St. in Claremont and attend St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

The 2017 general election will be held on Tuesday, November 7.