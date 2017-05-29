Houston a part of Dillon’s historic NASCAR victory

With the laps winding down during the 58th running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway early Monday morning, Andy Houston remained the voice of calm amidst the storm on the radio when talking to his driver, Austin Dillon.

Enduring 69 laps on a single tank of Sunoco gasoline, the Hickory native watched from his spotter’s stand as Dillon passed the fuel-deprived machine of Jimmie Johnson with two laps to go and held off a hard-charging Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. to win his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Houston called the victory early Monday morning one of the biggest of his career in motorsports.

