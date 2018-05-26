Home runs hurt Bunker Hill in 2A West regional final loss
From staff reports
Saturday, May 26, 2018
FRANKLIN, NC
Home runs once again hurt the Bunker Hill softball team as the Franklin Panthers hit three in the bottom of the fifth and held on for a 5-4 victory to advance to the NCHSAA Class 2A state championship next week at the Penland sports complex at Macon Middle School.
Franklin (24-1), who also played in the 2A West regionals in 2015, advances to face South Granville next weekend at a location to be determined later.
Bunker Hill (17-8) held a 4-1 lead through the first four innings. This was the furthest the Bears have gone in the softball program's history.
