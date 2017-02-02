Hickory woman pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

A Hickory woman will spend seven years in prison for her role in a conspiracy and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Debbi Jo Albright, 23, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. She also pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and was sentenced to serve seven to nine years in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections by the Honorable Lisa C. Bell, Superior Court Judge from Mecklenburg County.

Investigation by deputies from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Albright conspired with two male subjects to lure the victim to a residence, beat him and rob him of money she knew him to carry.

The victim of the crime received several text messages from Albright asking him to meet with her at a residence in the Newton area. When he arrived to meet her at the Athens Drive mobile home, the victim was taken to the back of the residence by a male subject where he thought she was waiting for him.

A second male subject, David Lee Darty, attacked the victim from behind with a wooden board while the first subject started beating him with his fists. The victim managed to back away from the assailants, pulled out a handgun and fired shots that struck Darty, who later died at Frye Regional Medical Center.

The victim had a concealed carry permit, and Albright indicated that she knew he carried a gun but had not shared that with her co-conspirators.

The drug charges stemmed from a Sept. 6, 2016, incident when Albright and another male subject were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and heroin in a room at the Budget Inn located in Hickory.

The robbery case was investigated by Kerry Penley of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. The drug case was investigated by Hickory Police Department. Lance Sigmon handled prosecution for the District Attorney’s Office.