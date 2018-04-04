Hickory wins Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic title again

The Hickory High School baseball team defeated top-seeded Alexander Central 9-3 on Wednesday at Henkel-Alley Field defending last year's Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic title.

Bunker Hill beat West Lincoln 4-2 to take third place in the tournament.

Newton-Conover’s Bailey Sims, St. Stephens’ Logan Pope, Fred T. Foard’s Dalton Lutz, Hibriten’s Trevin Williams, West Lincoln’s Lincoln’s Logan Carpenter and Bunker Hill’s Thaxton Isenhour each were named to the all-tournament team. Jeremy Hubbard along with Josh Jacobs were honored for the Cougars. Jackson Palmer and Bryce Stober also made the all-tournament team.

Pierson Hanvey won the 2018 Ed Boone MVP award. It was his second straight tournament MVP honor.

