Hickory man pleds guilty to habitual larceny

Howard Lesley Redmon, 43, of Hickory, was given an active prison term of three to five years following his conviction for five counts of habitual larceny during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday, May 21, 2018.

The Honorable Casey Viser, Superior Court Judge from Mecklenburg County, imposed the prison term for Redmon, who will serve his sentence in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

Redmon pleaded guilty to five separate larcenies that ranged from July 2015 to October 2017 at a grocery store and two different convenience stores. In each case, the defendant stole multiple cases of beer with a monetary value of less than $150.

The defendant had four or more prior misdemeanor larceny convictions from 2000 to 2009 in Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties that factored into his habitual larceny conviction.

The incidents were investigated by officers with Hickory Police Department. Chad Smith prosecuted the cases for the District Attorney’s Office.