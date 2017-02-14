Hickory man pleads guilty to six counts of habitual larceny

Mark Anthony Fountain, 53, of Hickory, was given an active prison term of six to eight years after pleading guilty to six counts of habitual larceny and admitting his status as a habitual felon during Catawba County Superior Court on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

The Honorable Lori Hamilton, Superior Court Judge from Davie County, imposed Fountain’s active prison term, which will be served in the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections at the conclusion of the 18- to 31-month sentence he currently is serving from a May 2016 conviction in Catawba County.

Fountain took various items from two Hickory stores on six occasions between the dates of Oct. 23 and Dec. 16, 2015, accounting for the larceny charges. He previously had been convicted of four or more prior misdemeanor larceny charges, all in Catawba County, on July 22, 1998, March 11, 2004, April 4, 2005, and Feb. 17, 2012.

The defendant’s sentence was enhanced by his admission to habitual felon status from prior felony convictions for breaking/entering in Rockingham County (May, 12, 1982), abduction and robbery by force in Henry County, Va. (Aug. 21, 1984), and possession of cocaine in Pulaski County, Va. (June 13, 2001).

The cases were investigated by Bradley Lowman and Shanna Hudson of Hickory Police Department. Scott Lippert handled prosecution for the District Attorney’s Office.