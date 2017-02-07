Hickory man pleads guilty to second-degree murder, will spend the next 26 years in prison

Rickey Allen Payne, 44, of Hickory, will spend the next 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and concealing/failing to report a death during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

The Honorable Lori Hamilton, Superior Court Judge from Davie County, sentenced Payne to an active prison term of 26 to 32 years in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections following his guilty plea to killing 48-year-old Loretta Joyce Chadwick of Hickory and concealing her body under the bed in a Hickory motel room.

Chadwick’s body was found by motel employees when they went to clean the room and readjust the box springs and mattress on June 7, 2013, four days after the offense took place, and after another guest had stayed in the room, unaware that Chadwick’s decomposing body was under the bed.

The autopsy report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner showed the cause of Chadwick’s death as asphyxiation due to manual strangulation.

The defendant and the deceased had been in a relationship for approximately seven years. They checked into the motel on June 3, 2013, and Payne checked out a day later, though he stayed in another room at the motel for a couple more days.

Payne told several different stories regarding Chadwick’s whereabouts. He told a friend that he killed Chadwick, indicating that she wanted him to end her life, which he did by strangulation. He later told detectives that he killed Chadwick.