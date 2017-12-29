Hickory girls win Dick's Sporting Goods Classic title as No. 7 seed

The Hickory High varsity girls basketball team defeated top-seeded Maiden 64-49 as the No. 7 seed to earn the 2017 Dick's Sporting Goods Classic tournament title at the Tarlton Complex on the campus of CVCC on Friday.

The Red Tornadoes (5-4) opened the game with a 21-10 first-quarter advantage and never looked back. Hickory shot 56 percent from the field (28 of 50) compared to the Blue Devils’ 26.6 percent (17 of 64). And they also made the most of their chances in the paint, scoring 40 points.

Shelby Darden was named the MVP of the tournament and finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, 6 blocks and a steal in the victory. Kayla Soublet contributed 11 points and Mikayla Hill added 10.

The Blue Devils were led by Zoe Huffman and Cree Bass who each had 17 points.

For more on the girls game visit the O-N-E Facebook page for player and coaches interviews from Friday's contest.