Hickory alumnus J.T. Poston tied for lead at PGA event

J.T. Poston hadn’t ever played the course at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas until participating in a Pro-Am event on Monday.

On Thursday, the Hickory High alumnus played the course like a seasoned veteran, scorching the field with a 5-under-par 65 round to take a share of the lead at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational.

The lead is Poston’s first-ever in a PGA Tour event.

