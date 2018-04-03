Hickory advances to Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic final

The No. 6 seed and defending Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic champions, Hickory High School baseball team defeated No. 2 seed Bunker Hill with a 6-0 victory Tuesday at Henkel-Alley Field.

The Red Tornadoes (8-5) will face the Alexander Central-West Lincoln winner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for the championship.

Bunker Hill (7-4) will face the Alexander Central-West Lincoln loser at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the third-place game.

The all-tournament team will be announced following the championship game.

No. 7 seed St. Stephens opened Tuesday's play with a 10-4 victory against No. 8 seed Newton-Conover (0-11).

No. 4 seed Hibriten (7-4) routed No. 3 seed Fred T. Foard (5-5) with a 15-2 win in five innings.

