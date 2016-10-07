Hendersonville student faces felony charge after bomb threat

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 16-year-old student has been arrested after authorities say he sent a bomb threat to his high school's Twitter account.

Henderson County Sheriff's Office Major Frank Stout tells local media that West Henderson High School was evacuated Thursday morning after school officials learned of the threat.

After an investigation, deputies arrested a 16-year-old student and charged him with one felony count of making a false bomb report on a public building.

Stout says investigators took X-rays of the backpack belonging to the student, but the results were inconclusive. After a bomb detection K-9 alerted on the backpack, bomb technicians disrupted the backpack with high-pressure water.

No bomb or explosive devices were found when the backpack was opened. Students were allowed to return to class at about 2 p.m.