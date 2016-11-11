Guns N' Roses heads list of top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press

1. Guns N' Roses; $5,498,347; $117.34.

2. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band; $5,297,471; $112.28.

3. Beyonce; $4,876,834; $104.30.

4. Adele; $4,288,938; $111.04.

5. Coldplay; $3,933,002; $107.28.

6. Kenny Chesney; $3,501,140; $81.90.

7. Justin Bieber; $2,556,520; $84.87.

8. Kanye West; $2,525,058; $90.42.

9. Drake; $2,297,170; $112.58.

10. Luke Bryan; $1,673,949; $57.97.

11. Zac Brown Band; $1,314,020; $58.92.

12. Phish; $1,186,695; $53.85.

13. Jason Aldean; $1,008,536; $48.97.

14. "Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour" / Puff Daddy; $1,005,191; $82.59.

15. Dave Matthews Band; $980,722; $51.66.

16. Dixie Chicks; $879,808; $73.40.

17. Florida Georgia Line; $700,222; $43.57.

18. Carrie Underwood; $699,487; $70.88.

19. Journey / Doobie Brothers; $655,376; $60.74.

20. Def Leppard; $617,185; $59.13.