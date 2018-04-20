Grace Herman signs with Pfeiffer University for basketball

Everyone who has ever watched Grace Herman participate in athletics knows the kind of competitor she is.

The problem for Herman was always believing she could play at the next level.

That realization came Wednesday, a day before her 18th birthday, as she signed to play Division III basketball for Pfeiffer University.

"It means a lot. I just love playing basketball," she said. "Having the opportunity to keep playing in college is pretty good."

Maiden High head girls basketball coach David Williams said Herman gives the Falcons flexibility because of her athleticism.

"With her jump shot, it's hard not to keep her out on the perimeter. But then with her quickness and her size and strength, she's a dual type of player," he said. "No matter what they decide to do with her they're getting a great combination player. She's going to be exciting for them because I've said from day one there's not a better athlete in this area than Grace Herman. They're getting a good one in her."

Herman finished her three-year varsity career averaging 10 points, 2 assists, 7 rebounds and 2 steals per game. She nearly averaged a double-double her senior year contributing 14 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals per game. As a junior, she averaged 10 points, 2 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals per contest.

"I think Grace has been a very consistent, hard-working contributor to our program. I'm really happy for her. We knew she had the capabilities to play college basketball from the moment we stepped in the gym two years ago. The issue was getting Grace to believe that. I think she does now and bought in and trusted her ability. It's carried her a long way and she's made great strides in two years so we're really proud of her. We know she's going to do great over there at Pfeiffer."

Herman, who is also a standout softball player, said her love for basketball was too much to resist because of the fast pace and team play. She also thought Pfeiffer was a great fit because she got along with the team.

"I love the coaches and player. They're very nice and welcoming and I like the way they play," the Maiden standout said. "They play very similarly to the way my high school team played."