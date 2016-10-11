Gov. McCrory: Trooper fatally shoots man amid floodwaters in North Carolina

North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory says a state trooper shot and killed a man during a confrontation amid flood waters in hart-hit Lumberton.

McCrory said Tuesday that the trooper and two deputies encountered the man while going through high water in a Humvee around 8 p.m. Monday.

McCrory says he has few details about what led to the shooting only saying it happened in "very difficult circumstances."

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. The agency did not immediately respond to messages seeking more information.