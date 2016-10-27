Frye Heart Center teams with Duke

A Tuesday press conference at Frye Regional Medical Center announced a partnership that will impact the western region of North Carolina.

Effective Oct.1, the Frye Heart Center at Frye Regional Medical Center, has become the only Duke Heart Network in Western North Carolina, according to a press release from the hospital.

“Becoming a Duke Heart affiliate is a natural next step for Frye,” said Chief Executive Officer Gar Atchison. “As a Duke LifePoint hospital, we have a strong connection to Duke and LifePoint to support our patient safety, quality and daily operations.”

Frye’s partnership with Duke means “having access to experts, resources and collaboration,” according to Chief Medical Officer Harry Phillips.

The process of becoming a Duke Heart affiliate begins with a baseline, comprehensive cardiovascular program review conducted by a dedicated Duke team of experts experienced in developing, sustaining and growing premier cardiovascular programs. Following the review, Frye Regional and Duke Heart Network develop a collaborate work plan which will drive next steps and define expected outcomes, according to the release.

The partnership involves a team of experts from Duke Heart Network who will work closely with the Frye Regional cardiovascular team.

“This partnership offers tangible and immediate benefits to our patients and It allows patients to have access to the newest technology,” Atchison said.

