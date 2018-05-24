Franklin beats Bunker Hill softball to even best-of-3 series

The Franklin Panthers softball team use a four-run first inning and three solo home runs en route to an 8-4 victory on Thursday at Bunker Hill High School to force a decisive third game in the best-of-3 NCHSAA Class 2A West regional finals.

The two teams will meet 6 p.m. Saturday at Macon Middle School to decide who goes to represent the West in the state championship. The winner will advance to the best-of-3 series which will be played June 1 and June 2.

Bunker Hill's Kailey Travis and Sydnie Ammons each had two hits to lead the 13th-seeded Bears (17-7).

