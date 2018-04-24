Former police officer arrested on felony charges

Former Hickory Police Officer Robert Michael George, 45, of Hickory, was arrested on Monday, April 23, 2018, on Federal felony charges that were indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

These charges stemmed from an incident on Nov. 11, 2013, involving a female prisoner who allegedly was injured by the defendant while handcuffed.

