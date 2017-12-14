Former Maiden standout selected to CoSIDA Academic All-America Team
From staff reports
Thursday, December 14, 2017
NEWTON, NC
AUSTIN, Texas – Former Maiden football standout Allen White and Harvard teammate teammate Tanner Lee have been selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America Thursday, Dec. 14. White was named to the first team and Lee earned a spot on the second team.
Read more in Saturday's edition of the O-N-E for more information on this story.
