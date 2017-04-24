Former Maiden standout Farley shines in VT spring game

In his very first opportunity to make an impression on the college football field, Caleb Farley exceeded expectations.

In front of a crowd of 16,025 fans, the former Maiden standout caught two passes for 61 yards and rushed one time for 17 yards in Virginia Tech’s spring football game on Saturday at Lane Stadium.

