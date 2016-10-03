Foothills Folk Art Festival Fun

If you were looking for a festival this past Saturday, there were plenty to be found and enjoyed in Catawba County. Newton held its inaugural Foothills Folk Art Festival with over 95 artists, several food trucks, and other vendors in attendance. Claremont Daze was held in downtown Claremont with live music on two stages, plenty of food and craft vendors. Maiden held their Fall Festival with a chili cook-off, pumpkin carving contest, cake baking contest, free hot air balloon rides, and lots of food and fun for everyone.