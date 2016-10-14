Food Lion celebrates renovated store

NEWTON — Shiny new floors, refreshed displays and smiling associates greeted customers at the Food Lion on South N.C. 16 on Wednesday morning.

The store celebrated the completion of its renovation with a ribbon cutting ceremony, giveaways and special savings for shoppers.

“I just think this is awesome,” said Barbara Sigmon of Newton as she strolled through the produce section. “It’s a big improvement and I think it’s going to be wonderful.”

The first customers who entered the store were greeted by associates handing out gift cards and thermal tote bags.

The store, located at 1390 South N.C. 16, has been under renovation for the past six months. The renovation was part of a Food Lion project that included remodeling 142 stores in Western North Carolina at a cost of $215 million.

“Everything we did is based on what customers said they wanted,” store manager Mike Howard said.

Howard has been with Food Lion for 26 years and at the N.C. 16 location for 11 years. He said he couldn’t be more proud of Food Lion, his store’s associates, and the Newton community.

“We look at our customers like family, and everybody takes care of their family,” Howard said.

One of the Food Lion customers who said he feels like family when he walks in the door is Ralph Patterson of Newton. He said he enjoys getting to know the store’s staff and feels like they go the extra mile to help him when he’s shopping.

“They’ve been great here,” Patterson said. “I appreciate them noticing handicapped people, and the managers and everybody in here is very nice. I like that.”

The Food Lion was built at its current location in 1987. The recent renovation is its first major remodel since 1997.

In addition to offering many new items to shoppers, the store now features a new checkout area, renovations in the produce and deli sections, new signage, and overhauled aisles with new end caps. The way some products are displayed has also changed. Many items that generally go together?like peanut butter, jelly and bread or beer and wine?are now displayed side-by-side. Changes behind the scenes mean associates will be able to spend more time interacting with customers and less time stocking shelves.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 65,000 associates.

“As we near our 60th anniversary, we spent the year making significant investments in our stores, customers, associates and communities to create a new grocery shopping experience,” Food Lion president Meg Ham said in a news release. “Now, customers can easily find fresh, quality products at affordable prices, delivered with caring, friendly service every time they shop. We invite everyone to come out and experience the fresh, new changes we've made and let us know what they think.”