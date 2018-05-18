Foard softball falls to Franklin

Andy Scheidler

For The Franklin Press

A crucial fifth inning decided Friday’s fourth-round NCHSAA 2A West playoff softball game between Fred. T. Foard and Franklin.

The Tigers scored three runs in the top half of the inning to tie the game 3-3, but a two-out rally by the Panthers proved to be difference.

Franklin’s Taylor Carlton singled in Haeli Bryson for the game-winning hit in the bottom of the fifth, and the home-standing Panthers held on for a 4-3 victory.

Second-seeded Franklin (22-0) advances to play Bunker Hill (16-6) in next week’s regional championship series. The best-of-three 2A West regional finals is scheduled for May 22-26 beginning at the Panthers.

Foard outhit Franklin 9-6, and leadoff hitter Abby Settlemyre reached base in the first, second, third, fifth and sixth innings. Settlemyre, the University of North Carolina signee, led the Tigers (20-4) with three hits, finishing a home run shy of the cycle.

Adison Yoder singled in two runs, and Morgan Smith’s two-out single tied the game.

Franklin freshman Mckenzie Redoutey hit a two-run homer in the first inning, which saw the Panthers plate three runs.

