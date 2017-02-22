Fat Bax Cafe cuts ribbon

NEWTON, N.C.- Newton welcomed Fat Bax Cafe to the city during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The new restaurant is located at 415 West A St. and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

In addition to a full breakfast menu, Fat Bax features salads, sandwiches, subs, seafood, Southern specialties like country style steak and barbecue, and more.

“We’re not a fast food restaurant,” said Brad Scott, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Rebecca. “When you order your food, we cook it and it comes out fresh. Everything we’ve got is homemade.”

Although Fat Bax is new, the Scotts are veterans of the restaurant business, having operated Smokey D’s in Claremont before deciding to start a new restaurant in Newton.

“Opening here has really been like coming back to my roots,” Brad Scott said. “My family lived in Newton going back to my grandparents and great-grandparents. I walked these streets when I was a kid.”

Scott said he hopes his customers will feel like they’re at home when they come through the doors. He emphasized that he and his wife are family oriented, and they encourage their 45 employees to treat their customers like they’re a part of the family.

“We’re here to give everybody a good meal in a comfortable atmosphere,” Brad Scott said.

The expansive main dining room features a handmade bar and a fresh salad bar. The lighting fixtures are made of mason jars and upturned metal wash basins. Tables are adorned with paper towels and salt and pepper shakers shaped like Coca-Cola bottles. On Thursday evenings, there are live performances of bluegrass and gospel music.

Scott said he’s working on completing a party room behind the main dining room for private events, and plans are in the works to bring car shows to the restaurant’s parking lot this summer.

“We want to welcome you to Newton,” said Newton Mayor Anne P. Stedman before the ribbon cutting. “I’ve already eaten here two times, and I did enjoy it. I plan to come back.”

Fat Bax Cafe is open 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday through Saturday, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. For daily specials and delivery, call 828-469-6470.