ECCM hold golf tounrament

Special to the O-N-E

The Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc. (ECCCM) hosted its annual benefit golf tournament on Thursday, May 11th at Glen Oaks Golf Club in Maiden.

The captain’s choice tournament began with a delicious BBQ lunch provided by the Methodist Men of First United Methodist Church in Conover followed by a shotgun start to kick off play.

The warm, sunny weather was just right for a game of golf.

Two teams were deemed “winners” of the tournament in the Church and Open Divisions. Robbie Abernethy, Gary Coulter, Fore Rembrant, and Larry Schrum of St. Martins Lutheran Church won the Church Division and Steve Beasley, Russell Early, Barry Harbinson, and Doyle Wyant won the Open Division. Awards for the longest drive (male and female) were awarded to Robbie Abernethy and Jodi Stewart.

All proceeds benefitted ECCCM’s life-changing crisis services. ECCCM is a Catawba County United Way partner agency providing assistance with mortgage/rent payments, utility bills, life-necessary pharmaceuticals, transportation, and hunger relief, and financial coaching. ECCCM has extended “a hand up, not a hand out” to those in need in eastern Catawba County since 1969, never turning away a qualifying client. In 2016 ECCCM served 6,974 individuals, distributing 1.56 million pounds of food.

The tournament was an overwhelming success due to the many individual and business sponsors. The major Event Sponsors were Peoples Bank, Technibilt, and Duke Energy.

To see a complete list of sponsors and pictures of the event, go to the “Benefit Golf Tournament” tab at www.ecccm.org.

ECCCM would like to thank all of the tournament players and sponsors! It is only through the community’s support of events like the golf tournament that ECCCM can continue its 47 year tradition of serving our community.