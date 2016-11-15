ECCCM holds gala

Community members gathered Saturday night for an elegant evening of dining and dancing. However, this was not a typical gala event.

Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry hosted their annual Share the Harvest Banquet at Rock Barn Golf & Spa.

The banquet also included a silent auction and a raffle. Items in the silent auction were donated by local businesses and community members. According to ECCCM's website, "All of the proceeds from the banquet go to ensure ECCCM can continue to provide essential food and crisis assistance to those in need in eastern Catawba County."

The evening began with a warm welcome from Reverend Bob Silber, director of ECCCM, describing his gratitude for the generosity of the community. Rev. Silber shared some of the successes ECCCM clients have had this year, and announced the creation of a new app available to clients through a partnership with One Source Media in downtown Newton. "One Source Media is very proud that we have been able to partner with another great Catawba non-profit. We hope this new platform will help them reach more people", stated Joshua Cummings, attendee and lead app developer for One Source Media.

With over 200 attendees, lots of excitement surrounding the silent auction, and generous sponsors, the banquet was a successful fundraiser for ECCCM. "This year's Share the Harvest Banquet was a resounding success. We are so grateful to our community, especially Bennett Funeral Service and Colby Bolick of Thrivent Financial, for supporting this great event, allowing us to meet the growing demands of hunger in eastern Catawba County", Becca Bleich, Community Outreach Associate for ECCCM, shared in a glowing review of the night's festivities.

For information about donating or volunteering with Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, visit www.ecccm.org or call 828-465-1702.