DSG CLASSIC: Wednesday scores, Thursday schedule

Below is a look at Wednesday’s scores and Thursday’s schedule for the 30th Annual Dick's Sporting Goods Classic:

Girls pairings

First-round games (Dec. 27 at CVCC)

No. 2 South Caldwell 49, No. 7 Fred T. Foard 28

No. 3 Maiden 55, No. 6 Newton-Conover 49

No. 5 St. Stephens 44, No. 4 Alexander Central 41

No. 1 Hickory vs. No. 8 Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.

Semifinals (Dec. 28 at CVCC)

Consolation: Newton-Conover 64, Fred T. Foard 41

Consolation: Alexander Central 47, Bunker Hill 19

Championship: South Caldwell 39, Maiden 25

Championship: Hickory 69, St. Stephens 21

Finals (Dec. 29 at CVCC)

Seventh-place game: No. 7 Fred T. Foard (2-9) vs. No. 8 Bunker Hill (1-10), 10 a.m.

Fifth-place game: No. 4 Alexander Central (6-5) vs. No. 6 Newton-Conover (7-5), 1 p.m.

Third-place game: No. 3 Maiden (8-3) vs. No. 5 St. Stephens (6-5), 4 p.m.

Championship game: No. 1 Hickory (8-1) vs. No. 2 South Caldwell (8-1), 7 p.m

Boys pairings

First-round games (Dec. 27 at CVCC)

No. 2 Hickory 72, No. 7 Bunker Hill 39

No. 6 Alexander Central 50, No. 3 St. Stephens 41

No. 4 South Caldwell 66, No. 5 Fred T. Foard 36

No. 1 Maiden 51, No. 8 Newton-Conover 40

Semifinals (Dec. 28 at CVCC)

Consolation: St. Stephens 41, Bunker Hill 21

Consolation: Fred T. Foard 40, Newton-Conover 36

Championship: Hickory 45, Alexander Central 36

Championship: Maiden 73, South Caldwell 44