DSG CLASSIC: Wednesday scores, Thursday schedule
Below is a look at Wednesday’s scores and Thursday’s schedule for the 30th Annual Dick's Sporting Goods Classic:
Girls pairings
First-round games (Dec. 27 at CVCC)
No. 2 South Caldwell 49, No. 7 Fred T. Foard 28
No. 3 Maiden 55, No. 6 Newton-Conover 49
No. 5 St. Stephens 44, No. 4 Alexander Central 41
No. 1 Hickory vs. No. 8 Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.
Semifinals (Dec. 28 at CVCC)
Consolation: Newton-Conover 64, Fred T. Foard 41
Consolation: Alexander Central 47, Bunker Hill 19
Championship: South Caldwell 39, Maiden 25
Championship: Hickory 69, St. Stephens 21
Finals (Dec. 29 at CVCC)
Seventh-place game: No. 7 Fred T. Foard (2-9) vs. No. 8 Bunker Hill (1-10), 10 a.m.
Fifth-place game: No. 4 Alexander Central (6-5) vs. No. 6 Newton-Conover (7-5), 1 p.m.
Third-place game: No. 3 Maiden (8-3) vs. No. 5 St. Stephens (6-5), 4 p.m.
Championship game: No. 1 Hickory (8-1) vs. No. 2 South Caldwell (8-1), 7 p.m
Boys pairings
First-round games (Dec. 27 at CVCC)
No. 2 Hickory 72, No. 7 Bunker Hill 39
No. 6 Alexander Central 50, No. 3 St. Stephens 41
No. 4 South Caldwell 66, No. 5 Fred T. Foard 36
No. 1 Maiden 51, No. 8 Newton-Conover 40
Semifinals (Dec. 28 at CVCC)
Consolation: St. Stephens 41, Bunker Hill 21
Consolation: Fred T. Foard 40, Newton-Conover 36
Championship: Hickory 45, Alexander Central 36
Championship: Maiden 73, South Caldwell 44
Finals (Dec. 29 at CVCC)
Seventh-place game: No. 7 Bunker Hill (2-9) vs. No. 8 Newton-Conover (0-12), 11:30 a.m.
Fifth-place game: No. 3 St. Stephens (7-4) vs. No. 5 Fred T. Foard (6-5), 2:30 p.m.
Third-place game: No. 4 South Caldwell (5-5) vs. No. 6 Alexander Central (6-5), 5:30 p.m.
Championship game: No. 1 Maiden (9-2) vs. No. 2 Hickory (7-2), 8:30 p.m.
