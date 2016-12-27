DSG CLASSIC: Tuesday's scores, Wednesday's schedule

Below is a look at Tuesday's scores and Wednesday's schedule for the 30th Annual Dick's Sporting Goods Classic:

Girls pairings

First-round games (Dec. 27 at CVCC)

No. 2 South Caldwell 49, No. 7 Fred T. Foard 28

No. 3 Maiden 55, No. 6 Newton-Conover 49

No. 5 St. Stephens 44, No. 4 Alexander Central 41

No. 1 Hickory vs. No. 8 Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.

Semifinals (Dec. 28 at CVCC)

No. 6 Newton-Conover (6-5) vs. No. 7 Fred T. Foard (2-8), 10 a.m.

No. 4 Alexander Central (5-5) vs. No. 8 Bunker Hill (1-9), 1 p.m.

No. 2 South Caldwell (8-1) vs. No. 3 Maiden (8-2), 4 p.m.

No. 1 Hickory (7-1) vs. No. 5 St. Stephens (6-4), 7 p.m.

Finals (Dec. 29 at CVCC)

Seventh-place game, 10 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Championship game, 7 p.m

Boys pairings

First-round games (Dec. 27 at CVCC)

No. 2 Hickory 72, No. 7 Bunker Hill 39

No. 6 Alexander Central 50, No. 3 St. Stephens 41

No. 4 South Caldwell 66, No. 5 Fred T. Foard 36

No. 1 Maiden 51, No. 8 Newton-Conover 40

Semifinals (Dec. 28 at CVCC)

No. 3 St. Stephens (6-4) vs. No. 7 Bunker Hill (2-8), 11:30 a.m.

No. 5 Fred T. Foard (5-5) vs. No. 8 Newton-Conover (0-11), 2:30 p.m

No. 2 Hickory (6-2) vs. No. 6 Alexander Central (6-4), 5:30 p.m

No. 1 Maiden (8-2) vs. No. 4 South Caldwell (5-4), 8:30 p.m