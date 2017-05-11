Dr. David Stegall named Northwest North Carolina Superintendent of the Year

In a unanimous vote of the Northwest Superintendent’s Council, Dr. David Stegall, Superintendent of the Newton-Conover City School district in Newton, North Carolina, has been named the Northwest Regional Superintendent of the Year by the Northwest Regional Educational Service Alliance.

The Superintendent’s Council of the NWRESA is comprised of more than a dozen superintendents from across the Northwest region of the state, in addition to Joe Sinclair, former Superintendent and the NWRESA’s current Executive Director. Dr. Stegall’s honor as one of the top eight superintendents statewide places him in the running for State Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Stegall has left no opportunity for innovation and forward-thinking growth unturned since July of 2013, when his tenure in Newton-Conover City Schools began. During his service as Superintendent, Newton-Conover Schools achieved the highest graduation rate in the history of North Carolina in 2015, at 97.1%.

The district has also created magnet programs at multiple schools in recent years, including The Leader in Me, Blended Learning, Dual Language and Global Immersion, Project-Based Learning, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Most recently, in 2016, Dr. Stegall was named a national "Superintendent to Watch" by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA), and N-CCS was named a National District of Distinction by District Administrator Magazine.

Dr. Stegall joined the Newton-Conover City School system from Iredell-Statesville Schools in July 2007, as the Director of Elementary Curriculum, ESL, and AIG. Since then, he has presented at the state, national and international levels on professional learning communities and teacher empowerment.

Dr. Stegall received a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte; a master's degree in education from Gardner-Webb University; an education specialist degree in education administration from Appalachian State University; and a doctorate degree in educational leadership from ASU.

If selected for the honor of State Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Stegall would serve as a sitting advisor to the North Carolina State Board of Education, in addition to running as a finalist for the National Superintendent of the Year.