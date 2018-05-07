A dozen Catawba County spring sport teams earn NCHSAA playoff berths

A dozen Catawba County spring sports teams will begin their respective journeys towards a soccer, softball and baseball title beginning Wednesday.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced seedings for soccer, softball and baseball early Monday afternoon. Catawba County will have five teams competing in baseball, four in softball, and three in girls soccer.

BASEBALL

In the Class 2A West bracket, Bunker Hill earned the highest seed (No. 6) out of all the area teams and will host Northwestern Foothills 2A conference opponent, the No. 27 seeded Hibriten (11-10) at 7 p.m. The Bears (19-5) have swept the Panthers by scores of 7-1 and 7-6 this season.

The Trojans (20-4) earned a No. 11 seed and will host Salisbury (15-10) at 7 p.m. Foard (11-9) earned a No. 16 seed and will host Wilkes Central (12-12) at 7 p.m. today. Should Bunker Hill and Bandys each advance, could face one another in a later meeting. Both teams opened their season with one another as the Trojans won 4-2.

In the Class 3A West bracket, both Northwestern 3A/4A programs in Hickory and St. Stephens will be on the road. St. Stephens (12-9) earned a No. 18 seed and will travel to face Mount Tabor (14-12). The Red Tornadoes (12-10) earned a No. 27 seed and will travel to face sixth-seeded Southwest Guilford (21-3).

GIRLS SOCCER

In the Class 2A West bracket, Foard and Maiden each earned playoff berths. Foard (14-4-2) earned a No. 14 seed and will host Lincolnton (12-6-1), a No. 19 seed. The Blue Devils (10-6-2) earned a No. 25 seed and will travel to face sixth-seeded Owen (14-3-1).

In the Class 3A West bracket, Hickory (15-4) earned the No. 7 seed and will host No. 26 seed Western Guilford (13-6) at 6 p.m. Admission is $6.

SOFTBALL

Two area teams earned top five seeds in the Class 2A West bracket in Foard and Maiden. The Tigers (17-3) earned a No. 3 seed and will host No. 30 seed Central Davidson (11-11) while the Blue Devils earned a No. 4 seed and will host No. 29 Smoky Mountain (7-11) at 5 p.m. The two teams could meet in the second round provided they each win their first-round matchups. Maiden defeated Foard in both teams first game of the 2018 campaign.

Coming off its conference tournament title, the No. 13 seeded Bunker Hill Bears (12-6) will host No. 20 seeded Hibriten (15-8) at 6 p.m.

Bandys (10-10) also earned a spot in the 2A West bracket. The Trojans are a No. 27 seed and will travel to Madison (19-0) to take on the unbeaten sixth-seed.