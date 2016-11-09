Donald Trump elected president of the United States
By:
Associated Press
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
WASHINGTON (AP)
Donald Trump is elected president of the United States, as voters eager to shake up the nation's political establishment pick the businessman to lead the country. An unexpected Republican nominee, Trump rode a wave of support from voters seeking change and willing to accept a candidate loose with facts and accused of sexual misconduct. In a victory that rattled financial markets worldwide, he upset Democrat Hillary Clinton, who would have become the first woman to serve in the Oval Office.
