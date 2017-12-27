Dick's Sporting Goods Classic first four games recap

﻿The O-N-E will post scores from the Dick's Sporting Goods Classic at the Tarlton Complex on the campus of CVCC following the conclusion of the first day.

Here are some final games.

Don't forget to pick up a copy of Thursday's paper for a recap from Wednesday's action of the tournament.

GIRLS

Wednesday’s Scores

(7) Hickory 50, (2) St. Stephens 32

(3) S. Caldwell 30, (6) Bunker Hill 26

BOYS

(2) Maiden 58, (7) Foard 16

(3) St. Stephens 45, (6) S. Caldwell 34