DiBenedetto ready for Richmond this weekend

The Go Fas Racing team will travel to Richmond Raceway this weekend with a new look and a new sponsor on board. Superior Logistics will make their debut with the team sporting a red, white, and blue scheme sure to catch attention under the lights in Richmond, VA.

It may only be eight races into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, but the Go Fas Racing team has had their two best finishes of 2018 back-to-back in the last two weeks. A 16th-place result at Texas Motor Speedway and a 21st-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway have the team trending upwards as they head into the 0.75-mile oval in Henrico County, Virginia. The team currently sits 31st in the overall points standings but can advance up to 29th with a solid finish at Richmond and capitalize on a wildcard race at Talladega the next week.

"Richmond can definitely be a frustrating place to race at. It's a low-speed oval with minimal banking. It's hard to get the car to handle perfectly on both ends of the track, so it's always a compromise," Matt DiBenedetto said. "I don't really feel like we've ever really had a car that stood out much there, but I know (Crew Chief) Randy Cox is taking it as a personal project to bring us a really good car this weekend. He knows we've struggled there in the past and I can't wait to see what he can do with our No.32 Superior Logistics Ford. I'm hoping we can continue to get solid results and move forward in the points standings a little bit heading into the wildcard race at Talladega."

In six starts at Richmond Raceway DiBenedetto has a career average start of 31.3 and finish of 33.1. His best finish came last year when he took 28th place.

Last week Matt DiBenedetto and the No.32 CorvetteParts.net team were in Bristol, Tennessee for 500 laps of racing at the high-banked half-mile oval last weekend. DiBenedetto considers Bristol to be one of his favorite tracks. The Hickory resident spent a lot of time within the top-5 of the practice speed charts and qualified the CorvetteParts.net No.32 in the 24th position.

Unfortunately, off and on rain kept the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series from running a complete race on Sunday, getting just over 200 laps of the race in before the rain hit. DiBenedetto restarted the race Monday afternoon from the 24th position, slowly moving up the field and missing several crashes. The team was able to bring home their second-best finish of the season, 21st at the end of the day, just before snow returned to Bristol.

Superior Logistics was last a primary sponsor of a team in 2001 but has been with Go Fas Racing's business partner Joe Falk as a team partner for many years.