Devine Farms Hosts Vintage Craft Day

Devine Farms is hosting its first “Vintage Craft Day,” on Saturday, May 20. There will be over 30 different vendors from the Catawba Valley area with unique items for people to purchase.

Suzie Devine, farm owner, said there will be refurbished goods, handmade items, and direct sale products such as Avon and LuLaroe.

Kristen Teague and friend, Ian Rhyne had the idea for the vintage craft day. They planned it for over six months.

Both thought it would be a good collaboration between Divine Farms and vendors.

“The farm gets to show what they have to offer, and the vendors get to show off their abilities and talents,” Teague said.

As far as the idea for the theme, Teague said that it came from the rustic trend that seems to be popular now.

“I think a lot of people really like the idea of taking something old and making it new or useful again,” Teague said. “People like the nostalgia.”

She and Rhyne will be showcasing their own products, called Refuge Designs.

The two make scriptural based signs, wooden trays, and windows with old wood.

Along with the wooden products and refurbished items, there will also be jerky, handmade jewelry, soaps and herbal products, homemade jams and jellies, and many other goods for sale.

Like Teague, Devine is excited about the event and the collaboration.

“We want to help local vendors and business,” Devine said. “We also want to bring people out to our farm to see what it’s about.”

Devine thinks that several hundred people will come out to her farm’s event.

“We’re hoping for a bunch of people,” she said.

Both Devine and Teague want to make the vintage craft day an annual event, bringing in even more vendors.

In fact, Devine said that there is room for more vendors on Saturday. The vending fee is $50.

Along with the crafts, Lawing’s Chapel Men’s Group will be selling hamburgers and hotdogs for their missions trip. They are hoping to raise money to fund trips to Haiti and New Orleans.

Vintage Craft Day will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

In case of rain, a rain date is scheduled for June 3.

For more information, contact Devine Farms at 461-0212